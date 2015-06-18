U.S. Senate passes annual defense policy bill, veto threatened

WASHINGTON, June 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate passed an annual defense policy bill on Thursday that authorizes some $600 billion in defense spending for the 2016 fiscal year and starts reforms that could help curb costs over the long run.

As voting continued, 65 of the 100 senators had backed the measure, with 22, mostly Democrats, opposed. To become law, it must be reconciled with a version of the bill passed by the House of Representatives last month, and then signed by President Barack Obama, who has threatened to veto it. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)