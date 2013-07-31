FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US defense chief, vice chairman to brief on Pentagon budget
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2013 / 3:06 PM / 4 years ago

US defense chief, vice chairman to brief on Pentagon budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Admiral James Winnefeld will brief reporters Wednesday about the Pentagon’s strategic review of its budget given mounting pressure on U.S. military spending.

The briefing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. EDT (1830 GMT), the Defense Department said in a statement.

The officials are expected to outline three potential paths that the department could take to address different levels of budget cuts from fiscal 2015 onward, according to defense officials. The briefing is not expected to get into a great level of detail about specific programs, they said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.