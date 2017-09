WASHINGTON, June 18 (Reuters) - Democrats blocked the fiscal 2016 defense spending bill in the U.S. Senate on Thursday, part of a campaign to force majority Republicans to start budget negotiations by refusing to allow any appropriations measure to advance to a final vote.

The 50-45 vote failed to achieve the 60 majority needed to advance to final passage. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)