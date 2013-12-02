FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freight train crash kills three in New Mexico
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 2, 2013 / 12:40 AM / 4 years ago

Freight train crash kills three in New Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - A freight train derailed and the locomotive plunged into a ravine in southwestern New Mexico, killing all three people aboard, investigators said on Sunday.

The accident occurred on Saturday near the community of Bayard, about 70 miles (112 kms) northwest of Las Cruces. At least two of the dead worked for Southwestern Railroad Inc., which operated the train, said New Mexico State Police.

The train was carrying magnetite, a type of iron ore, said Brian Beaty, manager of operations, safety and compliance for Southwestern Railroad.

The locomotive plunged down a ravine but the other eight cars of the train remained on or near the tracks and none of the freight spilled, he said.

Railroad company officials were working with the Federal Railroad Administration to determine the cause of the accident. (Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky, editing by Jane Sutton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.