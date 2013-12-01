FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least four dead in New York commuter train derailment
December 1, 2013 / 3:06 PM / 4 years ago

At least four dead in New York commuter train derailment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - At least four people were killed and 63 injured early on Sunday when a passenger train derailed in New York City as at least five cars from a Metro-North train slid off the tracks, officials said.

The train derailed on a large curved section of track at 7:20 a.m. in New York about 100 yards (meters) north of Metro North’s Spuyten Duyvil station in the Bronx borough, said Aaron Donovan, a spokesman for Metro North, a subsidiary of New York State’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Many people suffered injuries and some were transported to area hospitals for treatment, said New York City Fire Department spokesman Michael Parrella.

Dozens of firefighters were on the scene helping pull people from the wreckage. (Reporting By Edith Honan and Noreen O‘Donnell; Editing by Sandra Maler)

