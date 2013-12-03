Driver in fatal New York train crash "lost focus" -source

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The driver of a New York commuter rail train that derailed on Sunday, killing four people, told investigators that he “lost focus” shortly before the crash, according to a law enforcement source.

Investigators said on Monday he took the seven-car Metro-North train into a curve at almost three times the posted speed limit. The driver, who is still being questioned by the National Transportation Safety Board, told investigators that he realized too late that his speed was too great and hit the brakes without enough time to bring the train under control before the curve, the source said. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Writing by Scott Malone)