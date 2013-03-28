FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian Pacific oil spill now estimated at 15,000 gallons-officials
March 28, 2013 / 4:40 PM / 5 years ago

Canadian Pacific oil spill now estimated at 15,000 gallons-officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s oil spill in Minnesota is now estimated at less than 15,000 gallons, down slightly from earlier estimates of between 20,000 and 30,000 gallons, Minnesota officials said on Thursday.

Freezing temperatures at the site have made it difficult to take up the spilled oil, said Dan Olson, spokesman for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, and the cleanup is expected to take another day or two.

So far, 1,000 gallons of spilled oil have been recovered following the derailment on Wednesday, Olson said.

