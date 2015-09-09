FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House to nominate former U.S. House aide to CFTC -Wall Street Journal
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 9, 2015 / 8:52 PM / 2 years ago

White House to nominate former U.S. House aide to CFTC -Wall Street Journal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The White House is getting ready to nominate a former U.S. House of Representatives Republican staffer to an open spot on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which regulates derivatives, the Wall Street Journal said on Wednesday.

The newspaper said the White House was considering Brian Quintenz, now with Saeculum Capital Management, for the job. Former Republican Commissioner Scott O‘Malia left the agency last year to lead a lobbying group. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.