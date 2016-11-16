U.S. CFTC says "too-big-to-fail" clearing houses show resiliency

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The top five financial derivatives clearinghouses overseen by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and deemed too-big-to-fail showed resiliency to market shocks in a series of stress tests, the regulator said on Wednesday.

The clearing houses subjected to the hypothetical stressful scenarios were CME Group's CME Clearing; Intercontinental Exchange Inc's ICE Clear Credit, ICE Clear Europe, and ICE Clear U.S.; as well as LCH Clearnet.