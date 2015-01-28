Detroit property tax bills set to dip

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Detroit homeowners will see a slight dip in their property taxes due by Aug. 31, the mayor’s office said on Wednesday, noting the city’s plan to recover from bankruptcy already accounts for a drop in the tax collections this year.

Detroit, which emerged from bankruptcy late last year, is reassessing the values of real estate that are used in determining tax charges. A study conducted between Oct. 1, 2013, and Sept. 30, 2014, revealed the city had overvalued the majority of local property by 10 percent to 20 percent, said Mayor Mike Duggan.

”With many people seeing large reductions, we expect to see an increase in the number of homeowners who pay their full taxes,“ said Chief Assessor Gary Evanko in a statement. ”In the near term, we expect this move to keep fewer taxpaying residents from leaving the city. In the long term, we believe it will help to bring in more new homeowners and help to start growing our residential tax base.

The plan to adjust Detroit’s debts and obligations so it could exit the biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy anticipated a 12 percent decline in property tax revenue, Duggan also said.

The values of about half of the 220,911 residential properties will slip 10 percent and the assessment of nearly a quarter will decline 20 percent.

Still, the values of nearly 20,000 residential properties, representing 9 percent of the city’s total, will not change during this year’s assessment.

Property taxes contribute less to Detroit’s budget than income taxes, which the plan of adjustment foresees growing slightly this year. Over the five years ending in January 2014, they had slipped by almost 20 percent, and by 2011 the city was only collecting about two-thirds of the property taxes owed. (Reporting By Lisa Lambert in Washington; Additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; editing by Andrew Hay)