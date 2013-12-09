Dec. 16 hearing set to consider Detroit bankruptcy appeal to 6th Circuit

DETROIT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. judge overseeing Detroit’s bankruptcy on Monday set a hearing for Dec. 16 to consider whether to allow appeals of his ruling that declared Detroit eligible for bankruptcy protection to proceed straight to the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes will hold a hearing at 10 a.m EST (1500 GMT) to consider requests from city unions, retirees and pension funds to bypass the U.S. District Court and go to the appeals court.

Rhodes last week ruled that Detroit met the federal requirements for bankruptcy protection primarily because it was insolvent and negotiations with its creditors were not practical.