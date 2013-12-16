FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Appeals in Detroit bankruptcy can go straight to 6th Circuit: judge
December 16, 2013

Appeals in Detroit bankruptcy can go straight to 6th Circuit: judge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Appeals of Detroit’s historic bankruptcy will be allowed to bypass a federal district court and head straight to the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals, the bankruptcy judge overseeing the case said on Monday.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes permitted city unions, retirees and others to proceed to the appeals court, but he said he will decide in the “next day or so” if he will ask the appeals court to take up the matter in an expedited fashion.

Earlier this month Rhodes declared that Detroit met the requirements for Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy under federal law. He said the city, with more than $18 billion in debt, was insolvent and that negotiations with its creditors were impractical.

