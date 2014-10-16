Detroit has deal with hold-out creditor in bankruptcy - spokesman

DETROIT, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Detroit reached a settlement with its final major hold-out creditor, Financial Guaranty Insurance Co, a spokesman for the city’s emergency manager said on Twitter on Thursday.

Bill Nowling, spokesman for Kevyn Orr, said details on the settlement will be announced in U.S. Bankruptcy Court later Thursday morning. The settlement with the bond insurance company

could speed up court approval of the city’s plan to exit the biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy.