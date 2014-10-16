FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Detroit, FGIC deal resolves pension debt, includes development
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

Detroit, FGIC deal resolves pension debt, includes development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A settlement between Detroit and its last major hold-out creditor, Financial Guaranty Insurance Co, resolves all issues involving the city’s outstanding pension debt, an attorney for the city said on Thursday.

Corinne Ball, an attorney at law firm Jones Day, told U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Steven Rhodes that the settlement includes an option for FGIC to develop the Joe Louis Arena and parking garage for multi-purpose uses, including a hotel. Under the settlement, FGIC, which has a $1.1 billion exposure from insuring the pension debt, will drop its objections to the city’s plan to adjust $18 billion of debt and exit the biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy, Ball said.

Reporting By Lisa Lambert, additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.