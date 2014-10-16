Detroit, FGIC deal resolves pension debt, includes development

DETROIT, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A settlement between Detroit and its last major hold-out creditor, Financial Guaranty Insurance Co, resolves all issues involving the city’s outstanding pension debt, an attorney for the city said on Thursday.

Corinne Ball, an attorney at law firm Jones Day, told U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Steven Rhodes that the settlement includes an option for FGIC to develop the Joe Louis Arena and parking garage for multi-purpose uses, including a hotel. Under the settlement, FGIC, which has a $1.1 billion exposure from insuring the pension debt, will drop its objections to the city’s plan to adjust $18 billion of debt and exit the biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy, Ball said.