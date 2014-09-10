FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Detroit bankruptcy trial delayed until Monday by US judge
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 10, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

Detroit bankruptcy trial delayed until Monday by US judge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Sept 10 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday delayed until Monday an ongoing trial on Detroit’s plan to exit bankruptcy in response to requests from parties in the case.

Syncora Guarantee Inc and the city on Tuesday had requested a delay until Friday in the wake of an agreement in principle they had reached. An attorney for Financial Guaranty Insurance Co told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes that his client needed until Monday to review documents for the potential Syncora settlement. (Reporting By Lisa Lambert, additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.