Detroit bankruptcy trial delayed until Monday by US judge

DETROIT, Sept 10 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday delayed until Monday an ongoing trial on Detroit’s plan to exit bankruptcy in response to requests from parties in the case.

Syncora Guarantee Inc and the city on Tuesday had requested a delay until Friday in the wake of an agreement in principle they had reached. An attorney for Financial Guaranty Insurance Co told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes that his client needed until Monday to review documents for the potential Syncora settlement. (Reporting By Lisa Lambert, additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago)