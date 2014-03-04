FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Detroit asks bankruptcy court to OK new deal to end swaps
#Market News
March 4, 2014

Detroit asks bankruptcy court to OK new deal to end swaps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Detroit on Monday asked a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge to approve its third try at ending controversial interest rate swaps, laying out a plan that would cost the city just $85 million.

The cost to terminate the hedging deals with UBS AG and Merrill Lynch Capital Services is less than the city’s previous proposals, which were rejected by Judge Steven Rhodes, who is overseeing the city’s historic municipal bankruptcy case, as being too costly for the broke city.

In a court filing, Detroit said the investment banks agreed to vote for city’s debt adjustment plan, a move that could help the city force the plan on dissenting creditors.

