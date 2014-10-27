FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Detroit pension debt holders OK bankruptcy deal-attorneys
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

Detroit pension debt holders OK bankruptcy deal-attorneys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Holders of the bulk of Detroit’s pension debt have signed off on a settlement and will drop their objections to the city’s plan to exit bankruptcy, attorneys said on Monday.

Investment firms that own 90 percent of the $1.1 billion of certificates of participation insured by Financial Guaranty Insurance Co. were the last significant objectors in the case.

“I‘m happy to report just in the nick of time we’ve resolved each and every one of the pending issues,” FGIC attorney Alfredo Perez told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes.

Jonathan Wagner, the debt holders’ attorney, said the firms were withdrawing their objections based on a final term sheet filed with the court Monday morning. (Reporting By Lisa Lambert, additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.