A U.S. Bankruptcy judge lacked the power to order Detroit's water department to halt shutoffs during the city's historic Chapter 9 bankruptcy, a federal appeals court ruled on Monday.

The U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against a group of Detroit residents who had sued to restore water service, claiming the water department violated their rights to due process and equal protection.

