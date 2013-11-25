Detroit bankruptcy eligibility ruling due Dec. 3 - court

Nov 25 (Reuters) - The judge overseeing Detroit’s historic bankruptcy petition set Dec. 3 as the date for issuing his decision on whether the cash-strapped city may formally enter municipal bankruptcy, according to a court filing posted Monday.

U.S. Judge Stephen Rhodes will hand down his ruling in federal bankruptcy court in Detroit at 9 a.m. that day. A written decision will be available shortly afterward, the court filing said.

Detroit filed for bankruptcy in July, weighed down by more than $18 billion of debt and long-term liabilities. The city has been operating under the supervision of a state-appointed emergency manager since earlier this year. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Writing by Dan Burns; Editing by James Dalgleish)