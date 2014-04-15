FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deal over pensions close in Detroit bankruptcy -pension official
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

Deal over pensions close in Detroit bankruptcy -pension official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Detroit and its two pension funds are close to a deal over the treatment of retirement benefits in the city’s historic bankruptcy case, a top retirement system official said on Tuesday.

George Orzech, chairman of Detroit’s Police and Fire Retirement System, said a final deal that would increase the assumed investment rate of return for the funds and decrease the percentage of pension cuts proposed by the city could be reached as soon as Tuesday.

He added that under the potential deal, the funds would drop their attempt to overturn a December federal court ruling that found Detroit was eligible for the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.