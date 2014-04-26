FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Detroit retirees committee reports deal on pensions, healthcare
April 26, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

Detroit retirees committee reports deal on pensions, healthcare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - A committee created by a U.S. bankruptcy court to represent Detroit’s retired workers said on Friday it reached an agreement in principal with the city over pensions and healthcare.

The agreement, subject to documentation, would permit the committee to support Detroit’s plan to adjust $18 billion of debt and exit the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, according to a statement issued by Dentons, the committee’s law firm.

“The deal, which includes significant protections and potential enhancements for retirees under the city’s plan, a cap on maximum pension losses to individual retirees and significantly greater funding for retiree healthcare benefits, reflects the significant efforts of the nine-member committee and its professionals,” the statement said. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by David Gregorio)

