May 5 (Reuters) - A U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge on Monday approved a key supporting document for Detroit’s plan to adjust $18 billion of debt and exit the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.

Judge Steven Rhodes ruled that the latest version of the so-called disclosure statement Detroit filed with the court earlier on Monday contains “adequate information” for creditors. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by James Dalgleish)