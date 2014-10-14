Hold-out Detroit creditor may settle this week- report

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Financial Guaranty Insurance Co, the last major hold-out creditor in Detroit’s historic bankruptcy case, may settle with the city this week, the Detroit Free Press reported on Tuesday.

Detroit’s attorney, Thomas Cullen at law firm Jones Day, told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes that the two sides hope to announce a deal on Thursday. Alfredo Perez, FGIC’s attorney, asked the judge for a delay in putting the bond insurance company’s witnesses on the stand because of progress in a potential settlement. (Reporting By Karen Pierog and Lisa Lambert)