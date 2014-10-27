FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. judge says will rule Nov. 7 on Detroit's bankruptcy plan
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2014 / 9:51 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. judge says will rule Nov. 7 on Detroit's bankruptcy plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The federal judge overseeing Detroit’s historic bankruptcy case said on Monday he will issue his ruling on the city’s debt adjustment plan on Nov. 7.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes heard closing arguments by the city and other parties on Monday aimed at convincing him the plan is fair to creditors and feasible for Detroit to implement.

If Rhodes confirms the plan, Detroit would exit the biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy. (Reporting By Lisa Lambert, additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.