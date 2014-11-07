U.S. judge hails settlements in Detroit bankruptcy plan

DETROIT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday confirmed Detroit’s plan to exit the biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy, praising settlements the city was able to reach with disparate creditors.

Judge Steven Rhodes said a deal that mitigates city retiree pension cuts “borders on miraculous.” He added that the high level of consensus over Detroit’s plan to shed about $7 billion of its $18 billion of debt and obligations provides strong evidence the city treated its creditors fairly. (Reporting By Lisa Lambert in Detroit, additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago, editing by Matthew Lewis)