FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. judge hails settlements in Detroit bankruptcy plan
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2014 / 7:51 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. judge hails settlements in Detroit bankruptcy plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday confirmed Detroit’s plan to exit the biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy, praising settlements the city was able to reach with disparate creditors.

Judge Steven Rhodes said a deal that mitigates city retiree pension cuts “borders on miraculous.” He added that the high level of consensus over Detroit’s plan to shed about $7 billion of its $18 billion of debt and obligations provides strong evidence the city treated its creditors fairly. (Reporting By Lisa Lambert in Detroit, additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago, editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.