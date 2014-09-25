FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Detroit council, mayor approve deal to restore their powers
September 25, 2014 / 10:19 PM / 3 years ago

Detroit council, mayor approve deal to restore their powers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Detroit City Council on Thursday unanimously approved a resolution that will keep a state-appointed emergency manager in control of the city’s bankruptcy case, while returning his power over the city government to elected officials.

The resolution was also approved by Mayor Mike Duggan shortly after the vote.

Kevyn Orr, whose 18-month appointment as emergency manager ends this week, will maintain responsibility for the city’s historic bankruptcy “to successfully achieve confirmation and implementation” of Detroit’s plan to adjust $18 billion of debt and obligations. That plan is the subject of an ongoing trial in U.S. Bankruptcy Court to determine if it is fair and feasible.

Reporting By Lisa Lambert, additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Diane Craft

