FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Detroit sends proposed adjustment plan to creditors -report
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2014 / 9:12 PM / 4 years ago

Detroit sends proposed adjustment plan to creditors -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Detroit on Wednesday sent its creditors a proposed plan for how it would adjust its more than $18 billion of debt and liabilities in order to emerge from municipal bankruptcy, the Detroit Free Press reported.

A person familiar with Detroit Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr’s plan told the newspaper the details will remain undisclosed under an order from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes, who is overseeing Detroit’s Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy case, the largest in U.S. history.

A representative for Orr did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for confirmation.

Detroit’s creditors include its two public pension funds, bond insurers and bondholders. Rhodes has set a March 1 deadline for the city, which filed for bankruptcy in July, to present a plan of adjustment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.