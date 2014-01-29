FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Detroit sends debt adjustment plan to creditors
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2014 / 9:45 PM / 4 years ago

Detroit sends debt adjustment plan to creditors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Detroit Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr on Wednesday presented a proposed debt adjustment plan to city creditors participating in court-ordered mediation that he said provides “fair and equitable treatment” for all parties, the city said in a statement.

“There is much work still to do and we believe the proposed plan provides the roadmap for all parties to resolve all outstanding issues and facilitate the city’s efforts to achieve long-term financial health,” Orr said in the statement.

Detroit, which faces a March 1 deadline to submit a plan for emerging from municipal bankruptcy, expects to file one with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in about two weeks. With the city sinking under a debt load topping $18 billion, Detroit filed the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history in July.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.