Detroit is eligible for municipal bankruptcy protection - federal judge
#Market News
December 3, 2013 / 4:47 PM / 4 years ago

Detroit is eligible for municipal bankruptcy protection - federal judge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Detroit is eligible for the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history because the city is broke and without Chapter 9 bankruptcy would continue on the path that has led it to insolvency, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday.

The judge also ruled that while the city did not negotiate in “good faith” with creditors, there were too many of them to make such negotiations practical.

Appeals are expected, but the ruling by U.S. Judge Steven Rhodes sets the stage for Detroit to file a plan of financial readjustment by March 1. The city’s attorneys said they were not sure if the filing would occur before the end of the year.

The ruling came 25 days after the end of an eligibility trial during which Detroit’s labor unions, retirees and pension funds argued against the city’s July 18 bankruptcy filing.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
