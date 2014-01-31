FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Settlement reached on Detroit retiree healthcare-court mediators
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2014 / 4:41 PM / 4 years ago

Settlement reached on Detroit retiree healthcare-court mediators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - A settlement in principle has been reached over healthcare benefits for Detroit’s retired workers, federal court mediators working on the city’s historic bankruptcy case announced Friday.

Retired workers had sued the city over its plan to move some of them on to Medicare, while others would be given a monthly stipend to purchase health insurance through federal Affordable Care Act exchanges.

“Following completion and signing of a mediation agreement, the parties will submit a stipulation to the bankruptcy court dismissing the lawsuit,” a statement from the mediators said.

Details of the settlement, which extends through the end of 2014, were not disclosed in the statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.