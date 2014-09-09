FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syncora, Detroit reach deal in principle over city bankruptcy
#Market News
September 9, 2014

Syncora, Detroit reach deal in principle over city bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Detroit and one of its last hold-out creditors, Syncora Guarantee Inc, have reached an agreement in principle over the city’s plan to adjust its debt and exit bankruptcy, according to a federal court filing on Tuesday.

The city and the bond insurance company asked the U.S. Bankruptcy Court to suspend an ongoing confirmation hearing on the plan until Friday so they can “address certain conditions and logistics.”

“We also note for the court that if this agreement is finalized within this time period as we expect, it will profoundly alter the course of the proceeding and the litigation plans of the remaining parties,” the filing stated. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Ken Wills)

