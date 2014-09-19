FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Detroit council OKs deal to end insurer's bankruptcy objections
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2014 / 3:21 PM / 3 years ago

Detroit council OKs deal to end insurer's bankruptcy objections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The Detroit City Council on Friday approved a deal with bond insurer Syncora Guarantee Inc that will end its objection to the city’s plan to adjust its debt and exit the biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy.

The complex deal between the city and its once fiercest hold-out creditor Syncora, which has a $400 million exposure in the case, was unveiled last week. The settlement comes in two parts: a financial resolution to the company’s objection to the plan and a development agreement. (Reporting By Lisa Lambert, additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.