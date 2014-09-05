FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Holdout creditor seeks land, tunnel stake from Detroit -report
#Credit Markets
September 5, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

Holdout creditor seeks land, tunnel stake from Detroit -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - One of the bond insurers fighting Detroit’s historic bankruptcy is seeking $200 million in cash, riverfront property and a stake in a tunnel to Canada, in settlement negotiations with the city, the Detroit News reported, citing an unnamed source.

The terms being sought by Syncora Guarantee come as a trial over the city’s Chapter 9 bankruptcy enters its fourth day, the paper said Friday.

Syncora wants Detroit to sell at least $200 million in bonds with proceeds going to the firm, a move that has been resisted by the city’s bankruptcy team, the paper cited a source familiar with the negotiations as saying. The talks are continuing on the sidelines of the hearing in federal bankruptcy court.

The firm, which has claims totaling about $400 million, is also interested in the riverfront Ford Auditorium site and wants Detroit’s half of the international tunnel between the U.S. and Canada.

A spokesman for Syncora did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. (Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
