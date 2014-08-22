FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Detroit water board OKs repurchase of $1.5 bln tendered bonds
August 22, 2014 / 6:50 PM / 3 years ago

Detroit water board OKs repurchase of $1.5 bln tendered bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Detroit Board of Water Commissioners agreed on Friday to repurchase nearly $1.5 billion of water and sewer revenue bonds tendered by investors by a deadline on Thursday.

Detroit, which filed the biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy last year, launched the tender offer on Aug. 7 with the hope of attracting enough of the $5.2 billion of outstanding debt and replacing it with lower-cost bonds through a refinancing. (Reporting By Peter Suciu in Detroit, additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

