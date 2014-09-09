FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Detroit, counties reach deal over water, sewer authority
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2014 / 3:31 PM / 3 years ago

Detroit, counties reach deal over water, sewer authority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Detroit reached a deal with three Michigan counties that creates a regional water and sewer authority, but maintains the city’s control of the local system, officials announced on Tuesday.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said the deal with the heads of Oakland, Wayne and Macomb counties has the support of Michigan Governor Rick Snyder and the city’s state-appointed emergency manager Kevyn Orr.

Under the deal, Detroit would tap $50 mln a year in lease payments from the counties to back up to $800 mln bonds to rebuild the water and sewer system, Duggan said.

Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson said the deal allows the counties to avoid having an alternative plan proposed by the city from being imposed on them by a federal court judge overseeing Detroit’s historic bankruptcy case. (Reporting By Lisan Lambert, additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.