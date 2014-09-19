Detroit council approves regional water authority deal

DETROIT, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The Detroit city council on Friday approved in a 7-2 vote the creation of a regional water authority, moving forward an integral part of the city’s plan to exit the biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy.

A deal Detroit reached last week with the heads of Oakland, Wayne and Macomb counties creates a regional water and sewer authority, but allows Detroit to maintain control of its local system. The plan must now be approved by at least one of the counties. (Reporting By Lisa Lambert, additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)