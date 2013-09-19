FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former U.S. auto czar Ron Bloom to advise Detroit retirees -sources
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2013 / 10:52 PM / 4 years ago

Former U.S. auto czar Ron Bloom to advise Detroit retirees -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ron Bloom, who helped lead the Obama administration’s restructuring of the U.S. auto industry in 2009, is advising Detroit retirees who face benefit cuts in the city’s bankruptcy, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The nine-member Detroit retiree committee, which represents 23,500 Detroit public sector retirees, hired investment bank Lazard Ltd, where Bloom is now vice chairman, the sources said, declining to be named because the information is confidential.

The committee also hired benefits consulting firm The Segal Company, one of the sources said.

Bloom and Bill Nowling, a spokesman for the city of Detroit, did not immediately respond to comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.