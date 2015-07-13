Detroit expects early August sale of $275 mln in bonds

CHICAGO, July 13 (Reuters) - Detroit’s public sale of $275 million of bonds that financed the city’s exit from bankruptcy is expected in the first half of August, a city official said on Monday.

John Naglick, the city’s deputy chief financial officer, said ratings for the bonds are expected late this month, with investor presentations and pricing scheduled for the first two weeks of August.

The deal will mark Detroit’s first public bond sale since it exited the biggest-ever U.S. municipal bankruptcy on Dec. 10.

Detroit last year privately placed $275 million of variable-rate bonds with Barclays Capital to finance its bankruptcy exit. As part of the city’s U.S. Bankruptcy Court-approved plan, that debt was due to be sold in the U.S. municipal market in a fixed-rate mode by May 9. The city obtained an extension to that deadline while awaiting final action on a Michigan bill aimed at boosting security for the bonds, as well as for the completion of a fiscal 2014 financial audit that has since been released.

The Michigan law places a specific statutory lien on Detroit income tax revenue pledged to pay off the debt. The city is hoping the stronger payment pledge on the bonds will result in investment grade ratings and lower interest rates that could save it as much as $30 million over the life of the issue.

Proceeds from the privately placed bonds were earmarked for retiring a prior $120 million Barclays loan to the city, to pay certain creditor claims from the bankruptcy and to finance city improvements. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Leslie Adler)