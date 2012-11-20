Detroit refuses contract for law firm to overhaul city finances

DETROIT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The City Council of Detroit on Tuesday rejected a contract to hire a law firm to help carry out an overhaul of the beleaguered city’s finances.

In a voice vote, the council rejected the contract for Miller, Canfield, Paddock & Stone to provide legal advice and to handle litigation pertaining to implementation of the financial stability agreement.

In a deal last week between Michigan state officials and Detroit Mayor Dave Bing, the contract was stated as one of the conditions for the release of $10 million in state funds to help the city’s budget.

Detroit risks running out of money by the end of the year.