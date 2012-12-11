FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Michigan to send Detroit $10 mln, begins review of city
December 11, 2012

Michigan to send Detroit $10 mln, begins review of city

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Detroit will get $10 million after its city council took action on Tuesday on key measures tied to financial reforms, but the state of Michigan still launched a review that could culminate in an emergency financial manager for the city.

Terry Stanton, a spokesman for Michigan’s Treasury Department, said the council’s action met conditions agreed to by the state and Mayor Dave Bing for the release of $10 million of money raised through a bond sale earlier this year.

He added that department began a 30-day preliminary review of the cash-strapped city’s finances on Tuesday.

