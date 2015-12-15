Michigan demolition consultant hit with attempted fraud charge

(Reuters) - A consultant hired by the state of Michigan to help oversee Detroit’s $121 million blight-removal program - a key part of the city’s efforts to rebuild itself after a historic bankruptcy - has been accused of falsifying billing statements for his work, the state’s attorney general said on Tuesday.

Attorney General Bill Schuette, a Republican, charged consultant Barry Ellentuck with attempted fraud, a felony. Ellentuck is accused of overbilling for asbestos inspections, asbestos abatement letters and other services for demolitions of abandoned homes in Detroit.

“As Detroit continues to rebound, it is imperative that we not allow anyone to stand in the way of the progress we are seeing,” Schuette said. “We cannot allow criminal behavior in the new Detroit.”

Ellentuck had no immediate response when contacted on Tuesday.

Detroit exited the largest-ever U.S. municipal bankruptcy in December 2014. Its plan to demolish half of its nearly 80,000 blighted or deteriorating structures has shown signs of success but also drawn allegations of cronyism.

The attorney general’s office said the alleged overbilling of about $6,000 surfaced after the city presented discrepancies to the state that showed “inconsistencies in the work completed versus hours billed.” When asked to reconcile the matter, Ellentuck “pressured an employee to falsify documents” to make it appear his billings were accurate, Schuette said.

Ellentuck, owner of West Bloomfield, Michigan-based ADR Consulting LLC, never got paid for the work he was accused of overbilling. His firm was under contract with the Michigan Land Bank, but that $55-an-hour deal was terminated last spring, resulting in an exchange of lawsuits in state court between the agency and firm.

Ellentuck’s company has alleged that it attempted to warn state officials against a controversial, $19.9 million bulk-demolition deal the city struck with three contractors whose executives had donated to Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan’s campaign - a claim the state has denied.

The contractors that received the work and representatives from Duggan’s administration met in June 2014 to discuss pricing for the contract before the deal formally was opened to competitive bidding. No other bidders emerged.

Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday that the special inspector general’s office for the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Troubled Asset Relief Program is investigating Detroit’s demolition program, as is the city’s inspector general.