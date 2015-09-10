FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Detroit school one-year notes priced at hefty 5.75 pct
#Market News
September 10, 2015 / 9:15 PM / 2 years ago

Detroit school one-year notes priced at hefty 5.75 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - The Detroit Public Schools’ $121 million of one-year notes were priced on Thursday to yield 5.75 percent, a rate 25 times higher than the yield on top-rated municipal debt due in a year.

The revenue notes, which mature next August, were rated SP-3, the short-term rating equivalent of “junk” from Standard & Poor’s and were priced by J.P. Morgan Securities at par with a 5.75 percent coupon.

One-year debt on Municipal Market Data’s benchmark triple-A scale yields 0.23 percent.

John Barton, director of the Michigan Finance Authority, the conduit issuer for the school district’s notes, said the effective rate for the notes, which includes cost of issuance, could reach as much as 6.5 percent.

“We accomplished what we were going to do: to provide (the district) cashflow,” he said, noting that the low S&P rating and the fact the notes have a fourth lien on the district’s state school aid payments were underlying factors in the pricing.

A spokeswoman for the district declined to comment on the note sale.

The public school system has been in a state-declared financial emergency since 2008 and is currently run by a state-appointed emergency manager. Unlike the city of Detroit, whose emergency manager filed the biggest-ever U.S. municipal bankruptcy in 2013, Detroit Public Schools has not turned to federal bankruptcy court to deal with its debts. However, the district has warned potential investors that its emergency manager could recommend a bankruptcy filing in the future.

The city exited bankruptcy last December after shedding about $7 billion of its $18 billion of debt and obligations. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
