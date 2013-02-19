Report to call for Detroit emergency manager - city official

DETROIT, Feb 19 (Reuters) - A review team appointed by Michigan Governor Rick Snyder to scour Detroit’s finances will recommend an emergency financial manager, City Council President Charles Pugh said on Tuesday.

“They are recommending an emergency manager. That’s what (Michigan Treasurer) Andy Dillon said,” Pugh told city council members during a meeting. Dillon is a member of the review team.

The review team is scheduled to announce its recommendations at a press conference later on Tuesday in Detroit.