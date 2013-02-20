FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TAKE-A-LOOK-State review team finds Detroit's finances are dire
February 20, 2013 / 12:51 AM / 5 years ago

TAKE-A-LOOK-State review team finds Detroit's finances are dire

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - A review team named by Michigan Governor Rick Snyder to
scrutinize Detroit's finances concluded that the city faces a financial
emergency and needs help to make difficult decisions. It is now up to Snyder to
decide whether to declare a state takeover over the city's finances. Detroit,
the state's biggest city, has been grappling with a gaping deficit amid a
cratering population and declining jobs base.
    For stories on the review team's findings and other stories on the state of
affairs in Detroit, double-click on the number in the square brackets.
    
LATEST STORIES
2/19 Panel finds Detroit's finances dire, up to governor to act  
2/19 Michigan treasurer doesn't see bankruptcy for Detroit       
2/19 Nerdy CEO-turned-governor faces the Detroit challenge       
2/19 Former NBA player Bing misses shot at fixing Detroit        
2/18 Detroit focuses on what can be saved                        
2/18 Ex-Detroit mayor's corruption case in hands of jury         
2/15 Detroit emergency manager, a job for a 'poor devil'         

FACTBOXES
2/19 A brief history of Detroit's fiscal problems                
2/19 What happens to Detroit if financial emergency is declared  

ANALYSIS
1/28 Stuck in reverse, Detroit edges closer to bankruptcy        [ID:nL1N0AUAY9}

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
