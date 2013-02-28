FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Michigan governor to declare Detroit fiscal emergency Friday -source
February 28, 2013

Michigan governor to declare Detroit fiscal emergency Friday -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LANSING, Mich. Feb 28 (Reuters) - Michigan Governor Rick Snyder will officially declare a financial emergency for Detroit on Friday, paving the way for a state takeover of the city, a state government source said on Thursday.

At a forum in Detroit, the Republican governor will endorse the Feb. 19 findings of a six-member review team that concluded the city’s dire financial situation constituted an emergency, according to the source.

The governor’s move will trigger a 10-day deadline for the city to request a hearing with Snyder on his determination, and will likely result in the appointment of an emergency financial manager to manage its fiscal affairs.

