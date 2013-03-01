FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Michigan governor says he has top candidate for Detroit manager
#Market News
March 1, 2013

Michigan governor says he has top candidate for Detroit manager

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, March 1 (Reuters) - Michigan Governor Rick Snyder on Friday said he has identified a top candidate to be the emergency manager of Detroit, but he declined to disclose the name.

“I do have a top candidate,” Snyder said, adding that he has additional candidates. He would not say if the person was from Michigan or outside the state.

Snyder spoke about an emergency manager after he officially declared that Michigan’s largest city and home of the U.S. auto industry faces a financial emergency.

