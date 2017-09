Aug 2 (Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Friday that “it was a tragedy to see a great American city declare bankruptcy” when Detroit filed in July.

Bullard’s comments came after a municipal finance conference in Boston at which he was the keynote speaker.

“Declaring bankruptcy is no panacea,” he said, adding that other struggling local governments should avoid it if possible. “It is not a solution. It is a mess.”