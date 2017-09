Oct 11 (Reuters) - Barclays will provide cash-strapped Detroit with up to $350 million in debtor in possession financing in the wake of its municipal bankruptcy filing in July, Detroit’s top official said on Friday.

Kevyn Orr, the city’s state-appointed emergency manager, said the proceeds will be used to make infrastructure investments and will allow Detroit to terminate interest-rate swap agreements at a discount estimated to be more than $60 million.