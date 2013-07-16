FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Detroit water, sewer bonds may still face downgrade-Fitch
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 16, 2013 / 8:46 PM / in 4 years

Detroit water, sewer bonds may still face downgrade-Fitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday it is keeping Detroit’s water and sewerage revenue bonds on a watch list for potential ratings downgrades amid ongoing uncertainty about the city’s unfolding restructuring process.

A proposal to creditors by the city’s emergency manager last month called for a potential debt exchange that could shortchange some bondholders, although Fitch said there is no apparent legal basis to compel such an exchange.

It added that the debt would have “substantial protection” in the event Detroit were to file what would be the biggest Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy ever.

“Fitch sees no apparent reason for bondholders to accept any impairment given the very strong legal position of this debt in a Chapter 9 bankruptcy proceeding,” the ratings agency said in a statement.

It added that the BBB-plus and BBB ratings on $1.78 billion of sewerage bonds and $1.66 billion of water bonds could fall to C or D, denoting default, should bondholders be impaired.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.