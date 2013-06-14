FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fitch downgrades Detroit debt on city plan to skip payment
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2013 / 8:46 PM / in 4 years

Fitch downgrades Detroit debt on city plan to skip payment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Fitch downgraded debt issued by Detroit on Friday after the city said it planned on skipping a payment on its pension debt to conserve cash.

Fitch said it cut Detroit’s $411 million in limited tax general obligation bonds to a C rating from double-C, its $202.8 million in unlimited tax GO bonds to C from triple-C, and about $1.5 billion in pension obligation bonds to C from double-C.

The ratings agency said the downgrade reflects that the city will not make a payment on its pension debt and follows a similar downgrade from Standard & Poor’s moments earlier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.